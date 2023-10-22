England fast bowler Reece Topley was on Sunday ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after breaking a finger during the defeat to South Africa, team officials said.
Left-arm seamer Topley, who has taken eight wickets in three games at the World Cup, was struck on the index finger of his bowling hand when attempting to block a drive in his follow through in Saturday’s 229-run thrashing by the Proteas in Mumbai.
“Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours. A replacement will be announced in due course,” said a team statement.
Defending champions England have only won one of their four games at the World Cup and face an uphill struggle to reach the semi-finals.