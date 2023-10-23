Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi died aged 77, confirmed the Board of Control of Cricket in India on Monday.

Bedi, who was part of the famous spin quartet of Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, claimed 266 wickets in 67 Tests in an illustrious international career between 1967 and 1979. The legendary spinner also claimed seven wickets in the ten One-Day Internationals he played for India.

The Amritsar-born spinner, who played for Delhi in the domestic circuit, amassed 1,560 wickets in 370 matches, making him the top Indian first-class wicket-taker.

Bedi also held the record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst bowlers who had completed their quota of overs. He finished with 12-8-6-1 against East Africa at Headingley, in England, during India’s first ODI win at the 1975 World Cup.

In 1978–79 and 1979–80 seasons, Bedi also guided Delhi to its first two Ranji Trophy victories. He led the team to two runners-up finishes as well.

The left-arm spinner was often blunt in his criticism of peers, cricketers, and faltering administrators of the sport. Bedi also briefly served as the Indian cricket team’s manager during the team’s Tours of England and New Zealand in 1990.

With a big turban and a smiling face, he was a regular at cricket events in New Delhi, but his failing health over the past couple of years kept him away from an active social life.

Here are some of the reactions to the news of his death:

Deeply saddened by the passing of the cricket legend, Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2023

Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.



His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community.



May his… pic.twitter.com/ZrxCAtRLMr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. Cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2023

A genuine cricketing great, a proud Indian and a pure cricket lover moves on. The death of Bishan Bedi makes it a very sad day for India and for cricket. He was always encouraging and I will miss his easy laughter. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2023

My heartfelt condolences and thoughts with Bishan sir’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 23, 2023

The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oYdJU0cBCV — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2023

RIP Bishan Bedi, 77.

One of the greatest spinners in cricket history. The Indian maestro had a beautiful action and wielded such artistic guile with those magical hands. Loved watching him bowl when I was a kid. pic.twitter.com/9pbA9PxJ4Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2023

Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones! pic.twitter.com/zDpSd4aUp2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2023

Saddened to hear about Bishan sir. A cricket legend and a wonderful human being. He’ll be missed dearly. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 23, 2023

My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends during this challenging moment. @BishanBedi sir's memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Indian cricket will forever be grateful for his contributions. 🙏#BishanBedi #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/mewbyU6rVI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 23, 2023

Bishan paji 💔 RIP #bishanbedi 🙏 condolences to my brother @Imangadbedi and family . Waheguru — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 23, 2023

A legend of Indian cricket. RIP Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) October 23, 2023

A teacher, a guide, a friend, a legend, a great man- Bishan Singh Bedi. #RIP sir 🙏 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 23, 2023

The 'Sardar of Spin' is no more. Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi ji passing away. He'll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/guGRBynwTR — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 23, 2023

