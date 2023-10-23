Afghanistan put on a superb all-round display to hand Pakistan a stunning eight-wicket defeat in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup on Monday.

Chasing a 283-run target, Afghanistan were lifted by Ibrahim Zadran (87), Rahmat Shah (77 not out) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) as they scored 286/2 in 49 overs.

Pakistan had made 282/7 in their 50 overs with 74 from skipper Babar Azam and 58 from opener Abdullah Shafique, but the total did not prove tough enough for a clinical Afghanistan.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, with a 45-ball 48 not out, hit the winning boundary as Afghanistan improved upon their highest ODI chase of 274 against the UAE in Dubai in 2014.

The win is Afghanistan’s first-ever over Pakistan in eight ODIs and came eight days after their shock victory over defending champions England in Delhi.

The defeat leaves Pakistan’s World Cup campaign in disarray with three defeats in five games and a formidable South Africa to face at the same venue on Friday.

In contrast, Afghanistan’s campaign is slightly revived with two wins in five matches and struggling Sri Lanka as their next opponents in Pune on Sunday.

Pakistan were sloppy in the field as they conceded easy boundaries with openers Zadran and Gurbaz taking their side to 100 in the 16th over.

The pair put on 130 by the 22nd over and it was only a miscued shot from Gurbaz off Shaheen Shah Afridi that brought Pakistan their first wicket.

Gurbaz hit nine boundaries and a six in his 53-ball knock while Zadran scored 10 boundaries off 113 deliveries before handing a catch behind off Hasan Ali with 93 still needed.

Shah and Shahidi ensured Afghanistan did not collapse.

Shah hit five fours and two sixes in his 84-ball stay at the crease.

Earlier, Azam hit a stylish half-century to guide his team to a fighting total after he won the toss and batted first.

Azam’s 92-ball knock was complemented by Shafique’s 75-ball 58 while Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed scored a valuable 40 runs apiece.

Noor shines on debut

On a spin-friendly Chidambaram Stadium pitch, Afghanistan fielded four slow bowlers with 18-year-old left-armer Noor Ahmad grabbing a career best 3-49 on his World Cup debut.

Shadab added a rapid 73 runs with Iftikhar for the sixth wicket as Pakistan took 61 off the last five overs, with Shadab falling off the last delivery.

Iftikhar cracked four sixes and two fours while Shadab’s innings featured a six and a four.

Pakistan enjoyed a strong start with a 56-run stand before Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 17 in the 11th over.

Ahmad struck his first blow when he trapped Shafique for 58 in the 23rd over.

Shafique hit two sixes and five fours in his third half-century of the World Cup.

Ahmad then dismissed Pakistan’s top scorer in the World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan, caught sweeping in his next over to leave Pakistan on 120/3.

Azam also fell to Ahmad when the Pakistan skipper played a tennis-like shot to a delivery that was seemingly out of his reach, ending up hitting it straight into the hands of Mohammad Nabi at extra cover.

Azam added 43 with Saud Shakeel who made 25.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan went wicketless in his 10 overs but conceded just 41 runs, while pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took 2-52.

(With inputs from AFP)

Here are some of the reactions to Afghanistan’s big win over Pakistan:

Afghanistan hunting big game this WC. After Eng, make Pak bite the dust. Such an impressive run chase! Immaculate approach, high quality batting, aggression at start to take charge of proceedings, then chip away at target with good sense & self control. Heroism sans melodrama! 👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 23, 2023

Absolutely phenomenal performance by Afghanistan!🔥 The intensity and teamwork, especially in their running between the wickets was outstanding.👏🏾👏🏾 They showed great character and determination. Kudos to all the players for this terrific team effort.🙌🏾#CWC23 #PAKvAFG — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 23, 2023

Afghanistan should be proud about every member of their squad this #CWC23. What a moment! Simply fantastic #PAKvAFG — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 23, 2023

Nice touch: Afghanistan doing a lap of honour on the ground of Pakistan's most famous lap of honour — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) October 23, 2023

Hard luck team @TheRealPCB

Better luck next time

Congratulations @ACBofficials

Well performed by Afghanistan players Rahmat Shah @RGurbaz_21 Ibrahim Zadran — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) October 23, 2023

Congratulations Afghanistan 🇦🇫 on a Historical Win👏🏼 Afg was better than Pakistan 🇵🇰 in all aspects of the Game today. Our bowling was not okay and fielding was absolutely pathetic. No hunger to win.



Afghanistan deserved it honestly 👏🏼#AFGvPAK #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Ih7mZzOHAs — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 23, 2023

Kudos 2 Afghanistan,after all these close encounters in past,

Afghanistan manages 2 win a massive game & boy what a stage they chose 4 ths historic win.



This loss will hurt 🇵🇰 4 a long time.

#PAKvsAFG

#CWC23 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 23, 2023

Bhai wah! Subhan allah! 👏👏Rahmanullah, Rahmat Aur Noor ne Kya Jeet dilayi hai. Well done Afghanistan #CWC23 #AFGvsPAK — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 23, 2023

I can’t believe this !! 💔 #PAKvsAFG — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) October 23, 2023

I presume ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan wasn’t played in Chennai today @clubprairiefire #CWC2023 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 23, 2023

Wow, Afghanistan. I thought the win over England was their biggest day on a cricket ground. But this run-chase might even top that. Take them seriously because the maturity they showed today was so admirable. I am voting for this over the England game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2023

Afghanistans top 3 batters = quality #ICCCricketWorldCup — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) October 23, 2023