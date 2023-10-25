Maharashtra’s Dipali Gursale and Prashant Koli of Services created new national records on the opening day of the weightlifting competition to clinch the gold medals at the 2023 National Games on Wednesday.

In the women’s 45 kg category, Gursale improved the national mark in snatch with a third lift of 75 kg and went on to lift a total of 165 kg to clinch Maharashtra’s first gold in this edition of the National Games.

West Bengal’s Chandrika Tarafdar broke the clean & jerk national record to secure the silver. while T. Priya Darshini of Telengana bagged the bronze medal.

Gursale, who hails from Sangli district, broke Komal Kohar’s snatch record of 74 kg and Jhilli Dalabehera’s total record of 164 kg. Tarafdar also broke Dalabehra’s clean & jerk record of 94 kg.

Later, Koli managed to pip Maharashtra’s Mukund Aher for the men’s 55 kg gold medal by beating the latter’s national mark in snatch by one kilogram. He lifted an aggregate of 253 kg (115kg in snatch and 138 in clean and jerk) to add a second gold medal to the Services tally. S. Guru Naidu of Andhra Pradesh won the bronze.

In the women’s 49 kg category, Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the gold lifting a total of 177 Kg. Preeti of Haryana secured silver with a total of 174 Kg while former Asian Champion in the 45 Kg, Dalbehera finished with a bronze medal, lifting 167 Kg.

At the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Maharashtra’s Adarsh Anil Bhoir clinched the gold medal in Men’s Trampoline Gymnastics competition ahead of Manu Murali of SSCB and Ayush Sanjay Muley of Maharashtra who won silver and bronze respectively.

Maharashtra’s women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team comprising Kimaya Amalesh Karle, Nishka Chintamani Kale, Richa Sagar Chordia and Sanyukta Kale secured gold ahead of Jammu & Kashmir who won silver and Haryana who won bronze.

Haryana men and women win gold in netball

Elsewhere, Haryana bagged both the netball gold medals to move to second position in the medal standings.

Haryana men beat Kerala 45-42 in a tightly fought final to secure the gold medal while the women beat Karnataka 58-52 to be on top of the podium.

In the men’s bronze medal match, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi played out an exciting 73-73 draw to be declared joint winners.

In the women’s bronze medal match, Delhi and Telangana were also declared joint winners after the match ended in a 64-64 tie.

Rugby 7s competition underway

The women’s Rugby 7s competition got underway with top seeds Odisha dominating Goa with a 52-0 win in the first match of Pool A. Fourth seed Kerala beat Bihar 40-5 in Pool A.

In Pool B, second seed Maharashtra beat Karnataka 48-0 while West Bengal got the better of Delhi 38-10.

In the men’s matches, Haryana beat Goa 31-0 in Pool A. In the other match of the group, Odisha edged past Kerala 15-12 to start with a win. In Pool B, West Bengal beat Punjab 19-7 while Maharashtra beat Bihar 19-12.