FC Goa held hosts Bengaluru FC to a 0-0 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday evening in their Indian Super League encounter.

The Blues hold a formidable record over the Gaurs in the ISL, with the latter having beaten Bengaluru only thrice in 14 contests thus far. It seemed like the hosts would record their ninth league win over FC Goa, when Sunil Chhetri had an early chance.

But the India captain’s header was denied by one-time teammate Sandesh Jhingan, who blocked the attempt.

If Chhetri tried to get Bengaluru ahead on one end, seasoned goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ensured that the scores remained level on the other.

Goa had their Spanish creative wizard Victor Rodriguez stepping up for a free kick, where all he did was dink the ball into the 18-yard box for striker Carlos Martinez. However, Sandhu stood tall and aware to thwart the ball from hitting the back of the net.

That was not the last time he would be called into action, as Sandhu was required to stop a powerful strike by Jay Gupta.

Eventually, amidst substitutions and some tactical shifts, neither of the two sides broke the deadlock.