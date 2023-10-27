South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup on Friday.

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206/4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target.

However, it was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score 11 runs while surviving 11 balls.

The win took South Africa top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins.

They have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

This was only the seventh one-wicket by a team in all World Cups and second by South Africa.

Shamsi survived a leg-before appeal that went to umpire’s call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed before Maharaj hit spinner Mohammad Nawaz to the square-leg boundary to pull off the win in 47.2 overs, sparking wild celebrations in his team’s dressing room.

Here are some of the reactions to the thriller in Chepauk:

On Markram: To play a knock like that in a run-chase like this with the team two down in the Powerplay is very Un-South Africa like in a tournament like this.



Need more of it. Class player, class knock. End of.#SAvsPAK — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 27, 2023

The close finish is here, ODI cricket is saved. #CWC2023 #SAvPAK — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) October 27, 2023

Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played in Chennai today 👍 #CWC2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 27, 2023

Such an engrossing, close contest. something th WC had missed so far! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi receives applause from the Chepauk crowd after his 10 overs. He has been fantastic today. #CWC23 — Kalyani Mangale (@MangaleKalyani) October 27, 2023

What a match. Easily the best match of the tournament #CWC23 #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 27, 2023

Babar’s captaincy 🤔 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 27, 2023

Why umpire why! Very strange!#PAKvSA — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) October 27, 2023

Down to the wire #PAKvsSA — peter ongondo (@pacemanp77) October 27, 2023

That is some catch by Haris Rauf 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2023

Oh Dear South Africa 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #CWC2023 #PAKvSA Pakistan so close .. Wow — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 27, 2023

Finally a thriller this #CWC23. Great treat for the Chepauk crowd #PAKvSA — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 27, 2023

The best match of the World Cup so far! Pakistan almost pulled off another Chepauk miracle 24 years later. They were one umpire’s call away. Agonising loss for Pakistan. South Africa virtually through to the semis. #CWC23 — PP (@PrashantSport) October 27, 2023

Has Maharaj ever looked that tomato-faced, chest-thumpingly pumped? What a finish. Feel for Rauf after coming so close to winning it for his team. #PAKvSA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 27, 2023

Almost the same old South Africa x Almost the same old Pakistan

produce a fantastic game of cricket. Some serious steel from Maharaj - Some serious last spells from the pacers ! Pak twenty runs short - Squandered it in their last few overs. #PAKvsSA — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 27, 2023

What a game of cricket! Pace, Spin, Outstanding hitting, Thrilling finish! Everything 😍😍😍 #CWC2023 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) October 27, 2023

Maharaj (seven not out) also added 10 runs for the ninth wicket with Lungi Ngidi (four) but Rauf took a stunning catch off his own bowling to send Ngidi back.

Left-arm spinner Shamsi took 4-60 in Pakistan’s 270 all out in 46.4 overs with 52 from Saud Shakeel, 50 from skipper Babar Azam and 43 from Shadab Khan.

Markram shone and with a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller who scored a 33-ball 29 with two sixes and as many boundaries.

At that moment the Proteas seemed on course for a straightforward win.

But late drama unfolded at Chidambaram Stadium as Pakistan fought back as South Africa slipped to 250-8 from 206-4.

Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Miller in the 34th over while Rauf had Marco Jansen for 20 three overs later.

Markram hit three sixes and seven boundaries off 93 balls, his fourth fifty in the World Cup, also completing 2,000 ODI runs in his 61st match.

Earlier, it was Shamsi and Jansen who derailed Pakistan’s innings.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner finished with figures of 4-60 while pace bowler Jansen took 3-43 after Pakistan won the toss and batted, looking for a win to revive their World Cup hopes.

Pakistan would have scored fewer runs had Shakeel and Shadab not lifted them with an 84-run stand for the sixth wicket off 71 balls following Azam’s dismissal at 141.

Shadab hit two sixes and three boundaries while Shakeel’s second fifty in the tournament had seven hits to the rope.

It was Jansen who hit Pakistan early with the wickets of openers Abdullah Shafique (nine) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) in the first seven overs.

Azam added 48 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan who made 31 with a six and four boundaries.

The skipper added another 43 for the next wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 21 with a six and a boundary.

Shamsi dismissed Iftikhar caught at long-on and Azam behind the wicket sweeping to derail the innings until Shakeel and Shadab rebuilt.

Fast bowler Gerald Cotzee broke the stand by dismissing Shadab in the 40th over while Shamsi sent back Shakeel and Shaheen (two).

With inputs from AFP