Five-time champions Australia edged out gallant New Zealand by just five runs in a high-scoring World Cup thriller on Saturday.

Australia piled up 388 all out with Travis Head top scoring with 109 and fellow opener David Warner making 81.

New Zealand battled hard with Rachin Ravindra making 116 and Jimmy Neesham supplying late fireworks with a 33-ball fifty before Lockie Ferguson tried and failed to hit a six off the last ball leaving the Kiwis stranded on 383-9.

Here’s a look at the reactions to thriller in Dharamsala:

Phewwwww. What a game this. Nearly 800 runs scored and we got winner in the 100th over 👏 #AUSvNZ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 28, 2023

What a great treat to watch two good sides play hard & fair. 771 runs, it comes down to the last ball. @cricketworldcup on 🔥 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 28, 2023

It's probably one of the best games of World Cup. Real fun begins — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) October 28, 2023

I’m just looking forward to @JimmyNeesh tweet tbh 😂😲 what a game! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 28, 2023

What a brave, beautiful run-chase this is from New Zealand. Got to love the way they play. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 28, 2023

Wow. What a game for the last time this World Cup here in DHARAMSALA. Kudos to both Australia and New Zealand👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra💪🏾 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 28, 2023

Fabulous game displaying all that is good about this format. Aus get home, but NZ’s chase tonight has really grabbed me - you can understand why they are in the top three. Well played, all 22 guys…. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 28, 2023

If ODIs are dead the last two days have been an absolutely bangin funeral — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 28, 2023

What a crazy bloody game 🤯 but seriously, who would want to be a bowler in this World Cup 😂🙈 nearly 800 runs… fun fun 💁🏼‍♀️ #AUSvsNZ #CWC23 — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) October 28, 2023

Rachin is the find of this #WorldCup truly a quality player on the rise #NZ pic.twitter.com/k1NFb0Izcu — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 28, 2023