Pakistan’s chief of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his post on Monday over allegations of a conflict of interest linked to the team’s poor performance at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

Inzamam is reportedly accused of holding a position in a company that has contracted several Pakistan players for marketing and commercial promotions.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee. He was appointed as the chairman of the national men's committee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier…

Former player Inzamam said he was ready to face any inquiry from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I am heartbroken at these allegations of a conflict of interest and if the PCB holds an inquiry I am ready to face that,” Inzamam told a local television channel in Pakistan.

Pakistan media alleged the company involved has influenced the selection process of the under-performing team.

Pakistan are on the verge of crashing out of the ongoing World Cup in India, having lost four of their six matches.

They face Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday and not only need to win all their remaining three matches but also hope other results go in their favour in order to reach the semi-finals.

Inzamam played 120 Tests, 386 ODIs and a single T20I in an international career between 1991 to 2007 and was part of the team which won the 1992 World Cup.

His career ended when Pakistan crashed out in the first round of the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean.

The PCB said it has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations of a conflict of interest.

This was Inzamam’s second tenure as chief selector, the first ended in acrimony after the 2019 World Cup in which Pakistan also failed to qualify for the semi-finals.