All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home because of personal reasons and is out of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup indefinitely, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

His absence is another blow ahead of the weekend clash with England in Ahmedabad after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out with concussion following a fall from a golf cart.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” Cricket Australia said on Twitter of Marsh.

It is not clear whether a replacement will be called up to the 15-man squad.

The 32-year-old, Australia’s T20 captain, has been in decent form at the World Cup, compiling 225 runs at 37.50 so far.

That was boosted by a classy 121 in a 259-run opening partnership with David Warner against Pakistan.

With both Marsh and Maxwell out, Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green look set to face Jos Buttler’s struggling England, who have won just two games from six so far to prop up the 10-team standings.

Australia, currently third, have won four consecutive matches after a slow start to their campaign.

Maxwell is unavailable under concussion protocols after falling off the back of the buggy in the dark after playing a round of golf on Monday as players took a break during the marathon tournament in India.