India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided his team will bat first against South Africa in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Unbeaten table-toppers India, fresh from skittling out Sri Lanka for just 55 in Mumbai on Thursday, were unchanged for this heavyweight clash as they look for an eighth win in eight games.

South Africa made just one change to the side that overwhelmed New Zealand by 190 runs in Pune on Wednesday, with left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi replacing pacer Gerald Coetzee.

India’s Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday and the star batsman’s legion of fans will hope he can mark the occasion by equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time One-Day International record of 49 hundreds, after he just fell short with 88 against Sri Lanka.

Both India and South Africa, currently one and two in the standings respectively, have booked their place in the semi-finals and will stay on course to meet again in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad if they retain their current positions.

South Africa, whose place in the knockout phase was assured by Pakistan’s defeat of New Zealand on Saturday, have lost just once when suffering a shock defeat against the Netherlands.

They have looked more fallible chasing than setting a target, however.

What the captains said:

Rohit Sharma (India) – “Looks like a good pitch and honestly it’s more to do with what we want to do as a team. I think it’s going to be a good game with two teams at the top of the table. I love playing here and the Indian team loves playing at this historic ground. We’re playing the same team.”

Temba Bavuma (South Africa) – Looking at the wicket, we would’ve batted first, but it will be a nice challenge for us to chase. Chasing is an area where we need to get a lot more confidence. One change: (Tabraiz) Shamsi comes in for (Gerald) Coetzee.

