Hockey, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Final, India vs Japan live: Savita and Co eye second title
Live updates from the women’s Asian Champions Trophy final between India and Japan.
Live updates
India vs Japan: The official match time was 8.30 pm IST but we are way past that time with no sign of the match getting underway. Word from the stadium is that a malfunctioning floodlight has delayed the match to 9 pm.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the final between India and Japan at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
It’s the day of the final. Hosts India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and have stamped their authority in some style. They take on a Japan side which stunned Asian Games gold medallists China in the semi-final last night. And the defending champions are not an easy team to beat as India have learned. At Hangzhou and in the pool stage in Ranchi, India were given a tough fight and could only manage narrow 2-1 wins.
A victory tonight will mark Janneke Schopman’s second title with India after last year’s FIH Nations Cup triumph. For Japan, tonight will be all about redemption for missing out on a medal in Hangzhou.
India’s squad for the 2023 Women’s Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (VC)
Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya
The Asian Champions Trophy is being telecast on the Sony Sports Network and being live streamed on Sony LIV.