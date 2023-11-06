Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was on Monday controversially given “timed out” in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh, becoming the first man to suffer the dismissal in the 146-year history of international cricket.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Angelo Mathews becomes first cricketer to be timed out – Explained

The former Sri Lankan captain took more than two minutes to take strike and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed, which was upheld by the on-field umpire.

Mathews came into bat after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play.

Following the Bangladesh appeal, the umpires held a lengthy discussion with the players including Mathews.

They ruled Mathews to be out and the 36-year-old veteran reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision. Some Bangladesh fans applauded.

According to the laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

There are 10 modes of dismissal in cricket, the rarest of which is “timed out”. Unsurprisingly, there were reactions aplenty to this rare mode of dismissal.

Here’s a look at the reactions to the rare dismissal in the match today:

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽‍♂️#cricketworldcup — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023

Well, that wasn’t cool ⏰ — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023

Forget the spirit of the game, forget the law how does a fair minded cricketer even think to appeal for this type of dismissal let alone actually carry it out. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 6, 2023

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

Yes rules are rules, but there is a term called "Spirit of Cricket" which applies on such situations. Bangladesh would have done a better thing had it given Angelo Matthews a margin.



One should trust in their abilities to win matches.#CWC23 | #BANvSL — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) November 6, 2023

If I was #Shakib I would not have appealed as a Captain and I would have broken more than just a helmet if I was #AngeloMathews #SLvsBan — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 6, 2023

Have to be ready to take strike in 2 minutes as per ICC playing conditions #Banvsl #CWC23 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 6, 2023

By the letter of the law Mathews should be out, and Bangladesh very within their rights to appeal. There doesn't need to be a moral element to it.



But a batter being given out because their equipment malfunctions as they are about to take strike seems mad. Rules need changing. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) November 6, 2023

What makes the Angelo Mathews timed out dismissal so absurd is that if he had faced one ball, then his chinstrap had broken, no-one would have batted even half an eyelid about him taking a minute or two to fix/replace it before the next ball. A ridiculous dismissal. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) November 6, 2023

Just when you have seen everything in cricket this #CWC2023 keeps giving. The first timed out International batter, is Angelo Matthews. Huge discussions occurred, it felt like a court of law with him pleading his case. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 6, 2023

Spirit of cricket long gone!! Eye opener for all batters from today onwards incase if it was not. Well within the rules to appeal. If Anjelo had informed Umpires & Shakib about wanting to change the helmet situation would have been different. #icccricketworldcup2023 #slvban — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) November 6, 2023

Controversy in the World Cup!

Matthews timed out! #WorldCup2023 #BANvSL — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) November 6, 2023

(With inputs from AFP)