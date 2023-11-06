Former world No 1 archer Deepika Kumari hogged the limelight at the National Games 2023 with two gold and a silver while Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar once again underlined his supremacy in 50m Rifle 3-position shooting event on Monday in Goa.

Table toppers Maharashtra, Haryana and Assam shared the other gold medals in the recurve category as the archery events came to an end.

With three more days left for the Games, Maharashtra remain on top of the medal tally with 68 gold medals while Services and Haryana remain on second and third with 54 and 50 gold medals respectively.

Kumari began her medal rush with a gold in the women’s individual category and later teamed up with Mrinal Chauhan to win the gold in the mixed team category. She also helped Jharkhand win the silver in the team event where they lost to Haryana in the shootout.

In the shooting competition, Tomar pipped Niraj Kumar of Services to win the gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. Services’ Chain Singh, who had topped the qualifying, won the bronze.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu, representing Punjab, clinched the gold while Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh won the silver and bronze respectively.

In the Judo competitions, Delhi won three out of the eight gold medals on offer while Manipur won two. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won the other three golds.

Earlier in the day, Punjab and Odisha shared the coastal beach sprint mixed team event gold while Madhya Pradesh bagged the women’s kayak quadruples.

Suman Devi of Haryana clinched gold in the coastal beach sprint women’s event ahead of Telangana’s Beeda Hemalatha and Maharashtra’s Nikita Darekar. In the men’s category, Services’ Salman Khan pipped Olympian rower Dattu Bhokanal of Maharashtra to win the gold while Odisha’s Sourbh Kumar won the bronze.

Meanwhile, Services beat Kerala 4-2 in the first semi-final of the football competition to book their places in the finals. They will now face Manipur who beat Punjab 2-1 in the second semi-final.