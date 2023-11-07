Glenn Maxwell hit an epic double century on Tuesday as Australia beat Afghanistan in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup round robin fixture at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
An unbeaten 201 off 128 saw Maxwell pull Australia out of a fix after they were reduced to 91/7 to record the third-highest individual score in a the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Maxwell’s innings was also the highest individual score in a chase in men’s ODI.
At one point of the match, it looked like Australia were set to become Afghanistan’s latest victims at this edition alongside defending champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 champions Sri Lanka.
But Maxwell, dropped on 33, responded in style to go hammer and tongs and end the match with his tenth six as he became only the third batter to score a World Cup double hundred.
With this win, Australia joined India and South Africa in the semi-finals.
Here’s a look at how the world reacted to Maxwell’s stunning innings: