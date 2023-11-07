Glenn Maxwell hit an epic double century on Tuesday as Australia beat Afghanistan in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup round robin fixture at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

An unbeaten 201 off 128 saw Maxwell pull Australia out of a fix after they were reduced to 91/7 to record the third-highest individual score in a the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Maxwell’s innings was also the highest individual score in a chase in men’s ODI.

At one point of the match, it looked like Australia were set to become Afghanistan’s latest victims at this edition alongside defending champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

But Maxwell, dropped on 33, responded in style to go hammer and tongs and end the match with his tenth six as he became only the third batter to score a World Cup double hundred.

With this win, Australia joined India and South Africa in the semi-finals.

Here’s a look at how the world reacted to Maxwell’s stunning innings:

Only a 360 player like Glenn Maxwell can pull off an inning like that after being 7 down for less than three digits! #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/VDUQn3gtwP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2023

My goodness Maxi 😮😮😮 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 7, 2023

You gotta be kidding #Maxwell — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) November 7, 2023

This is so confusing. I want Afghanistan to win but I don’t want Maxi to lose. This is an astonishing innings! What a shot that reverse for six!! — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) November 7, 2023

Is this the greatest ODI innings we have ever witnessed?



Uff this Mad Max show on 1 leg! Really really feel for Afghanistan. But this innings was something else. #AUSvsAFG #Maxwell — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 7, 2023

unbelievable knock from Glenn Maxwell 👏. one of the best chase in the history of cricket 🏏. #AUSvAFG — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell is simply playing like a WOW! #AUSvAFG — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell.

Quite unbelievable!

Amazing!! Simply stupendous!!! — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) November 7, 2023

An inning of courage, grit & determination @Gmaxi_32. No matter what the result is from here,

this will be remembered. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2023

That was just unbelievable from Glen Maxwell. Footwork is overrated. One of the most remarkable innings. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2023

It’s not over yet but is this the bravest innings in a World Cup?

No legs only wrists.

No legs only heart.

Hats off @Gmaxi_32 .#AUSvAFG — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 7, 2023

🏏 Maxwell is truly made of steel! Battling through leg cramps and still smashing boundaries against Afghanistan - a remarkable showcase of strength and perseverance! #MaxwellSteel #Unstoppable #CricketHero #AUSvAFG — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) November 7, 2023

This innings from Maxwell is transcending the present. It is one for the ages. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023

Glenn James Maxwell!! — Shakera Selman (@selman_shakera) November 7, 2023

One of the best innings. Inching closer to becoming The Best ever innings. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell is the first player in World Cup history to hit multiple centuries from No.5 or below (he’s now got 3) 🤯



Regardless of the result tonight we’ve seen two special innings this tournament #CWC23 https://t.co/24YYqrDyrs — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell now has the HIGHEST score in a World Cup chase.



Highest score (men)

176* - Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺 v AFG, TODAY

158 - Andrew Strauss🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v IND, 2011

152* - Devon Conway🇳🇿 v ENG, 2023

142 - David Houghton🇿🇼 v NZ, 1987

141 - Scott Styris🇳🇿 v SL, 2003 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 7, 2023

IF he gets them home it’s the best you’ll EVER see… maybe already IS?? 🤩🤩🤩 — Peter Trego (@tregs140) November 7, 2023

Irrespective of the result, Maxwell’s innings has to be the best innings ever seen in an ODI… anyone seen a better innings? #CWC2023 @CricketAus — Dougie Brown (@dougie1brown) November 7, 2023

I like to think I’ve watched a fair bit of cricket and I’ve seen and bowled to some amazing knocks but this innings by @Gmaxi_32 is simply out of this world. Not so much #BigShow more like #FreakShow — Mark Ilott (@MarkIlott) November 7, 2023

Just witnessed one of the greatest ODI innings ever. Though they are stunning, no numbers can do justice to this Glen Maxwell innings! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 7, 2023

Maxwell's place in history just got guaranteed. It has to be the greatest white ball innings played — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023