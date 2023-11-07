Glenn Maxwell hit an epic double century on Tuesday as Australia beat Afghanistan in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup round robin fixture at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

An unbeaten 201 off 128 saw Maxwell pull Australia out of a fix after they were reduced to 91/7 to record the third-highest individual score in a the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Maxwell’s innings was also the highest individual score in a chase in men’s ODI.

Watch, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking innings powers Australia into semis

At one point of the match, it looked like Australia were set to become Afghanistan’s latest victims at this edition alongside defending champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

But Maxwell, dropped on 33, responded in style to go hammer and tongs and end the match with his tenth six as he became only the third batter to score a World Cup double hundred.

With this win, Australia joined India and South Africa in the semi-finals.

Here’s a look at how the world reacted to Maxwell’s stunning innings:

#CWC23 #AUSvsAFG



🌟WHAT AN INNINGS FROM GLENN MAXWELL!!!🌟



The Australian batter has played the innings of his lifetime as he single-handedly powers his team into the semi-finals with an unbeaten double 2⃣0⃣0⃣and seals a three-wicket win for Australia.



Afghanistan will feel… pic.twitter.com/0NJAqpLbof — The Field (@thefield_in) November 7, 2023

Only a 360 player like Glenn Maxwell can pull off an inning like that after being 7 down for less than three digits! #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/VDUQn3gtwP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2023

My goodness Maxi 😮😮😮 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 7, 2023

You gotta be kidding #Maxwell — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) November 7, 2023

This is so confusing. I want Afghanistan to win but I don’t want Maxi to lose. This is an astonishing innings! What a shot that reverse for six!! — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) November 7, 2023

Is this the greatest ODI innings we have ever witnessed?



Uff this Mad Max show on 1 leg! Really really feel for Afghanistan. But this innings was something else. #AUSvsAFG #Maxwell — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 7, 2023

unbelievable knock from Glenn Maxwell 👏. one of the best chase in the history of cricket 🏏. #AUSvAFG — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell is simply playing like a WOW! #AUSvAFG — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell.

Quite unbelievable!

Amazing!! Simply stupendous!!! — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) November 7, 2023

An inning of courage, grit & determination @Gmaxi_32. No matter what the result is from here,

this will be remembered. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2023

That was just unbelievable from Glen Maxwell. Footwork is overrated. One of the most remarkable innings. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2023

It’s not over yet but is this the bravest innings in a World Cup?

No legs only wrists.

No legs only heart.

Hats off @Gmaxi_32 .#AUSvAFG — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 7, 2023

🏏 Maxwell is truly made of steel! Battling through leg cramps and still smashing boundaries against Afghanistan - a remarkable showcase of strength and perseverance! #MaxwellSteel #Unstoppable #CricketHero #AUSvAFG — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) November 7, 2023

This innings from Maxwell is transcending the present. It is one for the ages. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023

Glenn James Maxwell!! — Shakera Selman (@selman_shakera) November 7, 2023

One of the best innings. Inching closer to becoming The Best ever innings. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell is the first player in World Cup history to hit multiple centuries from No.5 or below (he’s now got 3) 🤯



Regardless of the result tonight we’ve seen two special innings this tournament #CWC23 https://t.co/24YYqrDyrs — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) November 7, 2023

Glenn Maxwell now has the HIGHEST score in a World Cup chase.



Highest score (men)

176* - Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺 v AFG, TODAY

158 - Andrew Strauss🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v IND, 2011

152* - Devon Conway🇳🇿 v ENG, 2023

142 - David Houghton🇿🇼 v NZ, 1987

141 - Scott Styris🇳🇿 v SL, 2003 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 7, 2023

IF he gets them home it’s the best you’ll EVER see… maybe already IS?? 🤩🤩🤩 — Peter Trego (@tregs140) November 7, 2023

Irrespective of the result, Maxwell’s innings has to be the best innings ever seen in an ODI… anyone seen a better innings? #CWC2023 @CricketAus — Dougie Brown (@dougie1brown) November 7, 2023

I like to think I’ve watched a fair bit of cricket and I’ve seen and bowled to some amazing knocks but this innings by @Gmaxi_32 is simply out of this world. Not so much #BigShow more like #FreakShow — Mark Ilott (@MarkIlott) November 7, 2023

Just witnessed one of the greatest ODI innings ever. Though they are stunning, no numbers can do justice to this Glen Maxwell innings! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 7, 2023

Maxwell's place in history just got guaranteed. It has to be the greatest white ball innings played — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023

DYK?

When Glenn Maxwell bats 65 balls or more in an ODI match, Australia has never lost!#AUSvsAFG #AFGvAUS #CWC #CWC23 #CWC #CWC2023



This is the first time in his long ODI career, in 11 years and 125 inns, Maxwell has faced over 100 balls! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2023

“It would’ve been nice if it was chanceless, I’ve lived a very charmed life out there,” said Maxwell, appropriately nicknamed ‘The Big Show’.

He made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies’ Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double century.

Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six.

The 35-year-old’s highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men’s World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was 12 not out but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 202.

There was one more twist late on in a dramatic encounter when Maxwell, on 146, suffered a violent attack of cramp as he hobbled through for a single.

But following on-field treatment a still-struggling Maxwell continued to pulverise Afghanistan’s attack with a dazzling array of shots.

‘I feel shocking’

”Horrific, I feel shocking. It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven’t done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end,” said Maxwell.

His repertoire of shots included an extraordinary reverse hit for six off paceman Azmatullah Omarzai – earlier denied a hat-trick by Maxwell.

Afghanistan, despite this defeat, remain in last-four contention but they will need to beat second-placed South Africa and hope other results go their way to qualify for the knockout phase.

It had seemed the night would belong to Ibrahim Zadran, whose 129 not out in a total of 291/5 was the first hundred by an Afghanistan batsman at a World Cup.

That left Australia needing to better their previous highest winning score to win a World Cup match of 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai

But opener Travis Head fell for a duck, caught behind off a superb Naveen-ul-Haq delivery that seamed away sharply, with the paceman also having Mitchell Marsh lbw for 24.

Australia’s 43-2 then became 49-4 as Omarzai struck with successive deliveries, clean bowling veteran opener David Warner following the left-hander’s ugly heave across the line before Josh Inglis edged to first slip.

Maxwell survived the hat-trick, nicking short of wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil.

Australia were 69-5 when a mix-up with Maxwell saw Marnus Labuschagne run out by Rahmat Shah’s direct hit from midwicket before leg-spinner Rashid Khan removed Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc as the crowd roared Afghanistan on.

But then came Maxwell’s big reprieve, with Australia 112/7.

“Really disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable,” said Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Earlier, opener Zadran took Afghanistan to their highest World Cup total as they topped their 288 they made against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.

Australia initially kept Afghanistan in check after losing the toss, albeit they struggled for wickets with Zadran completing his fifth hundred in 27 ODIs, off 131 balls, including seven fours.

Zadran, however, accelerated after going to three figures with Rashid making a dashing 35 not out during a quickfire unbroken stand of 58.

With inputs from AFP