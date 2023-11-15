Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has stepped down from his position following the men in green’s premature exit from the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

Azam, who started leading Pakistan four years ago in 2019, in a statement said that he is stepping down from the position in all three formats of the sport. His decision comes just a day after the team’s bowling coach Morne Morkel announced his departure on Tuesday.

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats,” Azam wrote. “It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call.”

“I will continue to represent Pakistan in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he added.

With Azam as the captain, Pakistan rose to No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings not long ago.

“I vividly remember the moment when I recieved the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019,” he wrote. “Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

Azam scored 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40 and strike-rate of 82.90 at the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Azam, who has been under fire for his on field decision making, had met the PCB chief earlier in the day before tendering his resignation.

Pakistan failed to qualify to the semi-finals for third time in three editions.

More to follow....