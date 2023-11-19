ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final, India vs Australia, live: Sharma, Iyer out in quick succession
Live updates as India take on Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
World Cup final, India 94/3 after 14 overs: “There’s nothing more satisfying (as an opposition player) than hearing a big crowd go silent and that’s the aim for us tomorrow,” is what Pat Cummins had said in the pre-match press conference yesterday. And his side has done just that after the whirlwind start Rohit Sharma had given India. Another good over from Zampa with only five coming from it.
World Cup final, India 89/3 after 13 overs: Australia have managed to slam the brakes on the scoring after the power play. Cummins with another excellent over conceding just two runs. India scored 80 runs in the first 10 overs and have scored just nine in the three overs since.
World Cup final, India 87/3 after 12 overs: Adam Zampa, Australia’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament, is brought into the attack. Good first over from the leggie. Five singles off it.
World Cup final, WICKET! Shreyas Iyer 4 ct Inglis b Cummins: Two wickets in quick succession! Iyer caught napping in his crease. A good ball from Cummins and Iyer nicks it behind! India 81/3 after 10.2 overs
World Cup final, WICKET! Sharma 47 ct Head b Maxwell: Maxwell strikes back! Rohit comes down the track once again but miscues his shot and slices the ball into the air. Travis Head, running backwards from point takes a superb diving catch and stuns the Ahmedabad crowd. India 80/2 after 10 overs
World Cup final, India 76/1 after 9.3 overs: After a good first over from Cummins, Sharma targets Maxwell by charging down the track and launching the ball 86m down long-on. Maxwell drops it short with the next ball. Sharma drops back and cuts it for a four!
World Cup final, India 61/1 after eight overs: Cummins brings on the part-time spin of Glenn Maxwell into the attack. Kohli rocks back and drives through the vacant cover region for a four. Seven runs from that Maxwell over.
World Cup final, India 54/1 after seven overs: Simply sublime from Virat Kohli as he starts Starc’s fourth over with three boundaries! For the first, he charges down the ground and flicks the ball just wide of mid-on. The second on is a beautifully timed cut past point. For the third boundary, we are treated to the classic Kohli cover drive which brings up the 50 for India.
World Cup final, India 37/1 after five overs: Rohit ends Starc’s over by hitting a half-volley straight over long-off.
World Cup final, WICKET! Gill ct Zampa b Starc: Starc draws first blood! Shubman Gill looks to pull down the ground but gets no power behind it and gives an easy path to Adam Zampa at mid-on. India 30/1 after 4.2 overs
World Cup final, India 30/0 after four overs: Rohit goes for his favourite pull shot but doesn’t seemed to have timed it as well as he would have liked. Head runs in from the boundary and dives in but the ball falls just short. Good effort to not give away the boundary. Two balls later, he pulls and pulls it straight into the stands! Follows it up by coming down the track and whacking the ball past the fielder at mid-on for a four. Hazlewood facing Sharma’s wrath here. 22 runs from his two overs so far.
World Cup final, India 18/0 after three overs: Gill almost out for a golden duck! Starc induces the edge. Inglis flies to his right but cannot pouch it. The ball bounces just in front of Mitch Marsh at first slip and goes away from him as Gill scampers for a single. Starc is furious.
World Cup final, India 13/0 after two overs: 10 runs off the first three balls of the Josh Hazlewood over. Sharma plays the first ball with soft hands to guide it past slips. Charges down and whacks it through covers for the first four and follows it up with a heave down to the mid-wicket boundary. The Indian captain tries to go leg side again but misses it as the ball flies just past his off stump.
World Cup final, India 3/0 after one over: Starc raps Sharma on his pads with an outswinging ball and goes up in appeal. Was going down the leg side all day long and keeper Josh Inglis gestures that it was going down. Australia show why they are the best fielding unit. Travis Head saves two runs on the ropes at point before Pat Cummins puts in a good dive at mid-off to save a certain four.
World Cup final, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stride out to the middle. Sharma takes guard for the first ball which will be bowled by Mitchell Starc. Here we go!
World Cup final, India vs Australia: The town teams are out in the middle in time for the national anthems. ‘Advance Australia Fair’ is followed by more than 1,00,000 people singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’. A huge cheer goes around the stadium after the Indian national anthem! Goosebumps.
World Cup final, India vs Australia: So no changes from either side. India go with two frontline spinners while Australia have put their faith in Adam Zampa while hoping that Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell can pitch in with some useful overs.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
World Cup final, India vs Australia: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first as a huge roar goes in the stadium! Rohit Sharma says he wanted to bat first anyway. Both India and Australia name unchanged sides. No R Ashwin then.
World Cup final, India vs Australia, pitch report: Ravi Shastri says, “It’s different from the one used for India vs Pakistan because it has been left open to the sun. It looks very dry surface. Not much rolling. It look patchy especially in the areas where the spinners will land the ball so expect the ball to turn a bit. Batting first and getting runs is premium.”
India vs Australia: What we have today, is a battle between the strongest team of the World Cup and the most successful team in the history of the event.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final between India and Australia!
For the 48th match of this tournament, we have easily the two most deserving teams in the final. In the Rohit Sharma-led India, there is the strongest and only unbeaten team at this World Cup. In Pat Cummins and his Australian side, there is the most successful team in ODI World Cup history.
It is a match-up, on paper, that is worthy of a World Cup final. But will it live up to the hype?
