Opener Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup title with a convincing six-wicket win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before the left-handed Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.

Head’s knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India’s dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.

Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp.

India’s chances of ending a global trophy drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy win went up in smoke once Head got going with Labuschagne.

Head’s century was the seventh in a World Cup final and third by an Australian after Ricky Ponting (140 not out v India in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (149 v Sri Lanka in 2007).

The bowlers set up victory for an Australian side that bounced back after two losses to win nine in a row as Mitchell Starc (3-55) and Pat Cummins (2-34) helped bowl out India for 240.

India hit back when Mohammed Shami shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and struck on his second delivery to get David Warner caught behind for seven.

But it was Bumrah’s double strike in quick succession that raised the roof as he had Mitchell Marsh caught behind for 15 and Steve Smith leg before wicket for four.

Head stood firm with Labuschagne for company to thwart the Indian attack despite captain Rohit Sharma rotating his bowlers in a hunt for a breakthrough.

Head, who suffered a fractured hand in South Africa in September, was in danger of missing the World Cup but Australia kept him in the squad until he was fit to play.

He hit a match-winning century against New Zealand in the team’s sixth league game and after a few low scores hit an attacking 62 in his team’s nervy three-wicket semi-final win over South Africa in Kolkata.

He turned India’s nemesis a second time this year after his 163 proved decisive in Australia’s World Test Championship triumph at the Oval in June.

Head reached his 100 in 95 balls and raised his bat to an applauding Australian dressing room.

Australia elected to field first and the players backed up Cummins’ decision with disciplined bowling and impressive fielding.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 54 and 66 respectively after Rohit’s attacking 47 but the ball dominated the bat on a slow, dry pitch.

Head took a stunning catch while running back from cover point to cut short Rohit’s innings off spinner Maxwell.

Cummins bowled Kohli, who ended as the leading batsman in tournament with 765 runs, to silence the crowd of 92,453 fans, who like the home team in the middle had an unforgettable day.

Here’s a look at the reactions to six-time champions Australia’s win:

Congratulations to Australia for a fantastic victory at the Cricket World Cup final. Your excellence and determination were on full display, and you've truly earned this moment of glory.



To Team India, we stand tall with you. Sport is as much about grace in defeat as it is about… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) November 19, 2023

Sport doesn’t always have fairytale endings 😔 The ‘almost perfect World Cup ‘ wasn’t to be .. but so much to be proud of our team and boys 🇮🇳 each one of you are truly amazing 🙏🏽

Congratulations to Australia , you were the better team today .@BCCI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 19, 2023

That was an easy win 🏆 — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) November 19, 2023

It remains utterly remarkable that SL, Aus, WI, Pak, Eng and NZ have all won men's ICC events since India last won one.



A reminder that being the best team and winning individual knockout games often have very little to do with each other.



Which makes knockouts so fun. — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) November 19, 2023

I know it didn't end the way it was meant to. They came up today against a team that played better as every team in this World Cup has some day. But this was an outstanding, powerful performance that India, and the fans, should be mighty proud of. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2023

The Aussies just know how to get the job done. Hugely impressive in knockout cricket. Another WC 🏆 in the cabinet. Outstanding. India have fallen at the final hurdle. They won’t believe they’ve not won this WC 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 19, 2023

As they had done n league matches v Afghanistan and NZ snd semis v SA, Aussies showed toughness of character, resourcefulness and deep ambition in the final fighting their way out of crises when bowling and batting. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 19, 2023

Travis Head bats at 100+ SR even after losing 3 early.



KL had to bat at 50 SR. Not having enough batting to follow mattered a lot. — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) November 19, 2023

Another Travis Head stat... 189 runs so far in semi-final and final combined (62 and 127*), breaking Viv Richards 1979 record for highest aggregate in semi-final and final of a men's World Cup (Viv made 38 and 142*). 3rd: Aravinda 1996 (66, 107*).https://t.co/RVItkoDq0R — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) November 19, 2023

Australia started the tournament with some terrible performances in the field in their 1st couple of games, they've ended the tournament as probably the best fielding sides of the competition. Definitely changed the course of their campaign with their fielding v SL. #CWC2023 — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) November 19, 2023

Only Rohit initially, and Kohli later, came to terms with the surface. It was hard work for KL Rahul and that tells you how difficult this surface is to bat on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2023

This is Australia’s to lose. The batters will be sitting in the rooms thinking 240 in 300 balls with two new balls and power plays shouldn’t be difficult…



270/290 would have me as a batter thinking something different. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 19, 2023

23 - @CricketAus's Adam Zampa finished with 23 wickets in #CWC23, tied for the most wickets by any spinner in a single men's @cricketworldcup tournament (also M Muralitharan in 2007). Deceptive.#INDvAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/ixalEzeEZ3 — OptaJason (@OptaJason) November 19, 2023

Travis Head. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Samit Patel 🏏 (@Samitpatel21) November 19, 2023

Gah, Aus winning this is just like their 2021 T20 WC triumph.



Came out of nowhere, scrapped through to knockouts, got to the final & defeated overwhelming favourites.



Just an incredible ability to perform when it matters (& yup, heartbreaking from an Eng POV). #INDvAUS — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) November 19, 2023

Travis Head becomes the 7th player to score a century in a World Cup Final:



1975: Clive Lloyd 102

1979: Viv Richards 138*

1996: Aravinda de Silva 107*

2003: Ricky Ponting 140*

2007: Adam Gilchrist 149

2011: Mahela Jayawardene 103*



2023: Travis Head#CWC2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 19, 2023

He keeps a level HEAD!



A world class 💯- Travis Head #TravisHead #CWC23 #INDvAUS — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) November 19, 2023

When you think of some of the knocks he’s played in the last few years in the big games - hard not to see Travis Head as Aus MVP with the bat #INDvAUS — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 19, 2023

They somehow just know how to win. #INDvsAUS — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) November 19, 2023

Text from AFP