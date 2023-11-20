Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia, which will begin in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The squad announced by the men’s selection committee remains on expected lines and is similar to the team that competed in Ireland earlier this year.

However, Jasprit Bumrah, who served as the team captain during that series has been given a break after a gruelling ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Hardik Pandya, who is injured, misses out from the squad. However, no update has been provided about his fitness.

The release by the Board of Control for Cricket of India stated that Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

Until then, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the Indian side at the Asian Games to its first medal, will be the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who had sustained a quadriceps strain in the Asia Cup and did not feature in the final and subsequently, the World Cup squad makes a return to the Indian side.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar