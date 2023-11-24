The player auction for the Women’s Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 9, in Mumbai, confirmed the league on Friday.

A total of sixty players – including twenty-one international cricketers – were retained by five different teams, while 29 players were released by their franchises.

Some of the biggest names, who will now head into the auction pool, includes South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail, Australians Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland, England’s Spohia Dunkley, and all-rounder Dan van Niekerk.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the funds from the releases will be added to the new purse of Rs 1.5 crore, along with the remaining amount from the previous auction.

Although the second season of the tournament is expected to take place around the February-March window next year, the BCCI has not officially announced the dates of the tournament, nor if it will be played in a single city like last season or in several venues using a home-and-away format.