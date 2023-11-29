Six-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal maintained their impressive form by securing victories and advancing to the quarterfinals on day four of the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Shillong.

Thapa demonstrated his prowess with a commanding victory over Santhosh HK from Karnataka, achieving a flawless score of 5-0. The previous edition’s gold medalist will now face Shashank Pradhan of Delhi in the quarter-finals.

SSCB’s Panghal faced Punjab’s Jayshandeep Singh in the round of 16. Despite Singh’s efforts to put up a strong fight, Panghal emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-1 to set up a quarter-final bout against Jammu and Kashmir’s Mohammad Aarif.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Asian Champion, Sanjeet, faced off against Sawan Gill of Chandigarh. Sanjeet’s skill set and power packed punches were on full display as he dominated the match, securing a commanding victory with a 5-0 score. Sanjeet, representing SSCB, will face Naman Tanwar of RSPB in the quarter-finals.

In a contrasting matchup, Ashish Kumar from Himachal Pradesh went head-to-head against Nitish Kumar from Chandigarh. Demonstrating swift and aggressive boxing, Ashish wasted no time, securing a first-round knockout victory against his opponent. The Tokyo Olympian is now set to face Lakshya of SSCB in the quarter-finals.

A total of over 350 boxers across 13 weight categories are participating in the championships.