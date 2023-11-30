The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and men’s singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat, on Thursday, made their way into the quarter-finals of the 2023 Syed Modi India International Challenge Super 300.

Treesa and Gayatri advanced following a straight forward 21-9, 21-5 win over fellow Indians Dhanyaa Nandakumar and Ridhi Kaur Toor. Rajawat entered the final eight stage after his opponent Satish Kumar retired mid-way in their Round of 16 clash.

Rajawat was leading the contest 21-8, 11-6 when the Kumar decided not to continue further in the competition.

On the other hand, the young Unnati Hooda went down 9-21, 13-21 in straight games to the experienced Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women’s singles section.

The likes of Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Janani Ananthakumar, and Ruthvika Gadde also faced a similar fate against Aya Ohori, Shuo Yun Sung, Wong Ling Ching, and Lalinrat Chaiwan respectively.

Besides in men’s singles, Kiran George bowed out after a marathon battle against Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee. The Indian lost 16-21, 21-18, 20-22 after leading for a majority of the decider.

Earlier, Hao Lee had defeated Indian veteran Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round on Wednesday.

In the doubles section, Nitin Kumar/Navdha Manglam, Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy, Dhruv Rawat/Chirag Sen, Ayush Makhija/Venkat Gaurav Prasad all crashed out losing their respective Round of 16 matches.

More to follow...