The six-goal thrillers continued for a second consecutive day at the 2023 Indian Super League as debutants Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC played out a 3-3 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday.

It was Punjab FC, who broke the deadlock in the contest, with Nikhil Prabhu handing them the lead in the 19th minute from a Madih Talal freekick which the formed put past Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. With his effort, Prabhu also brought up the 100th goal of the current ISL season.

Jolted early in front of the home crowd, Bengaluru FC soon pulled one back, thanks to the young Harsh Patre.

Spotting abundant space in front of him, Patre steamed forward in the inside channel of the right flank and played a perfect one-two with Javi Hernandez and Sunil Chhetri before unleashing an accurate shot to put his team level on terms.

The equaliser, however, was not enough to dampen the spirits of the debutants as they once again retook the lead in the 26th minute from a set piece. Dimitris Chatziisaias found the net for Punjab FC after Juan Mera gave it his all to keep the ball in play following a free kick from Suresh Meitei.

Punjab FC further extended their lead with Luka Majcen found the back of the net from nearly 30 yards away to leave the home team in tatters.

Bengaluru FC, however, bounced back with Curtis Main pouncing on a defensive lapse from Ravi Kumar and Chatziisaias in the second-minute of the added time in the first half.

Eventually, Hernandez found the equaliser and the final goal of the match in the 67th minute after veteran Sunil Chhetri opened up the Punjab FC defence from an extremly tight angle on the left-hand side of the goal.