Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, thanks to two late goals in the second half in their Indian Super League match.

“Speaking about Mohun Bagan, I think it is a team of stars, but I watched their match against Odisha FC, and I think it’s a good time to play them. They have very good players, both starting and on the bench too,” Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto had interestingly observed before this game.

The Mariners were at the receiving end of a 5-2 defeat against Odisha FC at home in the AFC Cup earlier this week. Whilst continental challenges are always complicated, the nature of this loss against an Indian counterpart must have surely come as an eye opener for Juan Ferrando and his players.

The rustiness, possibly as a result of that outcome, was prevalent in the initial stages of this match, as Hyderabad found successive breakthroughs and openings in the Mohun Bagan backline.

Mohammed Yasir and Nikhil Poojary, two players who have thrived in their stint with Hyderabad, assumed critical roles in spearheading that brief phase of dominance for them. Joe Knowles nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, but that was sandwiched between two impressive efforts by Sahal Abdul Samad and Hugo Boumous.

Sahal set up a through ball for Jason Cummings, off which Kiyan Nassiri had a chance to net on the rebound. However, the youngster squandered that opportunity. Regardless, he was a livewire on the field, getting into goal-scoring positions and earning fouls from dangerous areas near the Hyderabad defence.

Mohun Bagan’s attacking quality came to the fore as the game progressed, with former Hyderabad star Asish Rai commencing several attacking moves. From short, low crosses into the box to widespread long deliveries, Rai seemed eager to make an impact against the team that propelled him to footballing stardom.

The Mariners and their persistent efforts bore fruit in the end, first with Sahal unleashing another one of his razor sharp through balls to assist Brendan Hamill’s debut goal for his club and then with Rai finally having his moment of reckoning against Hyderabad.

Hamill opened the scoring in the 85th minute, but Rai locked in the win for the Mariners with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner of the net in the 96th minute to make it five wins in as many ISL games for Mohun Bagan.