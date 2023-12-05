Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League campaign ended on Monday after the Indian Super League team lost their sixth match in a row to finish at the bottom of Group D table.

Playing their final match of the competition against Uzbekistan’s Navbahor, the Indian club went down 1-2 in front of the home crowd in Pune.

Albeit the loss, the Islanders managed to score their first goal of the campaign, thanks to Dutchman Abdenasser El Khayati, who tapped the ball in from close range after Pereyra Diaz’s header hit the left post.

Mumbai City FC’s exit from the tournament also marks an end to Indian participation in the AFC Champions league for the foreseeable future. This is because the Asian Football Confederation has decided to reduce the number of teams in the competition from next season onwards and scrapped the direct entry into the tournament for Indian clubs.

The Islanders started their 2023 AFC Champions League campaign with a 0-2 loss against Nassaji Mazandaran. They then lost 0-3 to Navbahor before going down 0-6 and 0-2 to Al Hilal FC – eventual Group D toppers, in consecutive matches.

They then lost the reverse fixture against Nassaji Mazandarn 0-2 before wrapping up their campaign against Navbahor, who also qualified to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group D.

In between their campaign in the continental competition, Mumbai City FC also saw their long-time coach Des Buckingham leaving the club to join third-tier English side Oxford United FC. The Islanders were since managed by interim coach Anthony Fernandes for their final two matches.