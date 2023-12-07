The Patna Pirates and the UP Yoddhas on Wednesday recorded blowout victories in their Pro Kabaddi League matches on Wednesday.

At the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, the Pirates produced a scintillating performance to record a 50-28 victory over the Telugu Titans while the Yoddhas beat the Haryana Steelers 57-27.

Raider Sachin Tanwar led the charge for the Pirates with 14 touch points in the match, even as captain Pawan Sehrawat fought a lone battle for the Titans, who fell to their second successive loss in as many matches.

Sehrawat picked up a raid point early in the game as the Titans took a lead at 3-1 in the second minute. However, Tanwar pulled off a Super Raid soon after and helped the Pirates level the scores at 3-3.

But Sehrawat returned the favour in the next minute as the Titans inched ahead at 6-3. Ankit tackled Sehrawat in the 7th minute, but the Titans still held the lead at 8-7.

However, once Tanwar effected another magnificent raid in the 10th minute to help the Pirates take the lead at 11-10, there was no looking back for the three-time champions.

Tanwar continued to lead the charge for the Pirates and reduced the Titans to just lone man on the mat. But Omkar Patil carried out a brilliant raid as the Titans stayed in the contest at 13-13.

However, the Telugu Titans couldn’t hold on for too long and were eventually all out in the 13th minute. The raiders and defenders kept picking up points as the Patna-based side earned a healthy lead at 19-13. The Pirates inflicted another all out just before half-time to take a massive lead at 28-16.

The Titans tackled Tanwar in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still held a big lead at 31-19.

The Pirates continued to showcase brilliant form and extended their lead further at 34-22 in the 27th minute.

Sehrawat tried fighting for the Titans, but he didn’t receive much support from his team members as the Pirates kept forging ahead and eventually walked off the mat with a colossal victory.

Yoddhas thump Steelers

The UP Yoddhas’ performance was highlighted by the brilliance of raiders Surender Gill (13 points) & Pardeep Narwal (12 points) and defender Sumit (eight points).

The initial minutes of the game were marked by the two sides exchanging points at regular intervals, albeit the Yoddhas doing it via touch points and the Steelers reliant on bonus points. With their numbers dwindling quickly, the Steelers’ Ashish carried out a super tackle on Pardeep Narwal to help his team stay in the contest.

Despite that brief resistance, the Yoddhas were too good on the attacking front, and within minutes, they inflicted the first all out of the game on the Steelers to take a commanding 12-6 lead.

Despite a brief regrouping by the Steelers, the game followed a similar pattern, with the Yoddhas, and Surender Gill in particular, being completely dominant. Almost single-handedly, Gill inflicted a second all out on the Steelers with four minutes of the first half to go, to give them a 29-14 lead at the break.

A third and fourth all out followed within the first eight minutes of the second half. With a massive 25-point lead, the Yoddhas seemed to be cruising to an easy win. Gill’s raiding brilliance was perfectly complemented by Sumit and Nitesh Kumar’s brilliant tackling and there seemed to be nothing the Steelers could do to curb the wave.

The Yoddhas continued to put pressure on their opponents relentlessly and eventually wrapped up a massive 30-point victory.