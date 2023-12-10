The player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League concluded on Saturday, with a total of 30 players finding new teams in the five-franchise competition.

While some big names like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dootin and others found no takers, others like Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail found a lot of interest among the teams.

The auction held in Mumbai also saw two young Indian uncapped players – Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam, raking in some big money from the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants respectively.

The latter also became the biggest uncapped player buy in the Women’s Premier League after the Giants roped her in just minutes after Vrinda and the Warriorz set the record.

Here’s a complete list of squads ahead of the 2024 Women’s Premier League: