The player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League concluded on Saturday, with a total of 30 players finding new teams in the five-franchise competition.
While some big names like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dootin and others found no takers, others like Annabel Sutherland and Shabnim Ismail found a lot of interest among the teams.
The auction held in Mumbai also saw two young Indian uncapped players – Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam, raking in some big money from the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants respectively.
The latter also became the biggest uncapped player buy in the Women’s Premier League after the Giants roped her in just minutes after Vrinda and the Warriorz set the record.
Here’s a complete list of squads ahead of the 2024 Women’s Premier League:
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
New Signings: Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
Foreign Players: Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Hayley Matthews, Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver Brunt, Shabnim Ismail
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Arundati Reddy, Jess Jonnasen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatiaa, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
New Signings: Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
Foreign Players: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonnasen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana
New Signings: Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana
Foreign Players: Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobna, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shubha Shateesh, S Meghna, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
New Signings: Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shubha Shateesh, S Meghna, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
Foreign Players: Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Daylan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan, Veda Krishnamurthy
New Signings: Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan, Veda Krishnamurthy
Foreign Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce