Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, on Wednesday, questioned the International Cricket Council’s decision of not allowing him to wear shoes with messages highlighting the plight of peple of Gaza during their first Test match against Pakistan, beginning on Thursday.

“All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right,” Khawaja captioned his more than two-minute long video. “I’m raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That’s on you...”

The 36-year-old batter said that he will respect the ICC’s view, but will fight their decision.

“The ICC have told me I can’t wear my shoes on field because they believe it is a political statement under their guidelines. I do not believe so,” he said towards the end of his video.

“It’s a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision, but I will fight it.”

Khawaja also stressed that he is not taking sides in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“Human lives to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on,” he said.

“I am just speaking up for those, who don’t have a voice. This is close to my heart.”

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins had said that Khawaja will not wear the shoes in question.

“I spoke to him just quickly and he said he won’t be,” Cummins said.

“Just kind of drew attention to the ICC rules, which I don’t know if Uzzie (Khawaja) was across beforehand.

“Uzzie doesn’t want to make too big of a fuss.”

During training this week the opener Khawaja had hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his footwear.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja had reportedly said he would wear the shoes for the opening Test in Perth.

Governing body the International Cricket Council bans any messages during matches that relate to politics, religion or race.

Four days ago, Khawaja shared a video on Instagram from the children’s charity UNICEF from Gaza.

In the post, Khawaja, who is Muslim, commented: “Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?

“Or is it the colour of their skin that makes them less important? Or the religion they practise?

“These things should be irrelevant if you truly believe that ‘we are all equal’.”

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said she believed Khawaja’s shoes did not break ICC rules.

“I think he has done it in a peaceful and respectful way,” the Sydney Morning Herald quoted her as saying.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that it supported “the right of our players to express personal opinions.

“But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages, which we expect the players to uphold.”

In 2014 the ICC banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a home Test.

With inputs from AFP