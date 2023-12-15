The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-1 in their first match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 against Spain on Friday.

Spain’s Alvaro Iglesias (29’) scored the only goal of the match.

The first quarter saw both teams earn a penalty corner each but neither managed to find the back of the net.

Spain took the initiative in the second quarter, forcing a penalty corner save from Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak. The pressure was telling as India received a green card and Spain immediately pounced on the opportunity. Iglesias breached India’s defence and scored the goal that gave Spain with the lead.

The third quarter witnessed both teams in an intense battle to score the next goal, but they were unable to break the others’ tight defence.

India turned up the heat in the last quarter in the search for an equaliser, earning two penalty corners. However, they were unable to capitalise and the match ended in Spain’s favour.

Like the women, the Indian men will take on Belgium on Saturday, December 16.