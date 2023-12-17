The Indian men’s hockey team lost 2-7 to Belgium in their second match of the Five Nations Tournament in Valencia on Saturday. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time and scoring three quick goals, courtesy Cedric Charlier (1’), Alexander Hendrickx (10’) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13’) to put India on the backfoot.

Belgium further extended the lead to four goals after another goal from Stockbroekx (16’) early in the second quarter before a field goal from Abhishek (18’) pulled one back for India.

This was soon followed up by another goal from Tom Boon (26’) for Belgium as India were left trailing 1-5. Close to the end of the second quarter, Singh (27’) converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both the teams applying constant pressure on each other. Boon (46’) converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Hendrickx (53’) followed it up with another goal.

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

India will take on Germany in their third match of the competition on Tuesday.