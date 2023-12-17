The Indian women’s hockey team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the Five Nations tournament in Valencia.

Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India.

The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but the goal remained elusive. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the half-time break.

Both teams were eager to score next and it was Versavel’s shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium’s lead in the contest.

The Indians kept probing the Belgium defence in search of a goal in the last quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Phalke found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour. However, India failed to capitalize further.

India will now take on Germany on Tuesday.