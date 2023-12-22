A day after Rio Olympics medal winning wrestler Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia on Friday returned his Padma Shri award.

In videos posted on X, formally known as Twitter, Punia was not allowed to enter Kartavya Path in Delhi to return his Padma Shri. Punia then left his award on the footpath.

An hour before this, the Haryana wrestler, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister which he posted on X, Punia said that he is returning his Padma Shri award, which was conferred upon him in 2019, to protest the election of Sanjay Singh as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday.

In his letter, Punia said that despite being conferred with various honours for his achievements in the sport, he could do nothing to keep the sport safe for his fellow female wrestlers. Living life as an “honoured” athlete would hurt him, Punia added.

Sanjay Singh is a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan was ousted from his post after the wrestlers, including Punia, Malik and Vinesh Phogat accused him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Seven complainants, including a minor, accused Brij Bhushan of demanding sexual favours for professional help on at least two occasions, 15 incidents of molestation and other forms of sexual harassment.

Sanjay Singh, who hails from Varanasi, has been a close associate of Brij Bhushan with the latter supporting him for the election.

Sanjay Singh was earlier a part of the last executive council of the Wrestling Federation of India and also served as the body’s joint secretary since 2019.

Below is the full translated text of Bajrang Punia’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: