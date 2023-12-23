Uncapped test batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India’s two-match Test series against South Africa in the rainbow nation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Sunday.

The 26-year-old will be replaced by Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran in the squad. Easwaran has been part of the India A side which is playing South Africa A.

Gaikwad had reportedly injured his right ring finger while fielding during the second One Day International match against the hosts in Gqeberha. He had subsequently missed the series decider played on Thursday, which India won by 78 runs.

“He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury.”

India’s Test series against South Africa will begin on December 26 with the traditional Boxing Day Test at Centurion. The second match of the series will start on January 3 at Capetown.

Harshit Rana ruled out

On the other hand, pacer Harshit Rana has been rule out of India A’s four-day match against South Africa A, which will begin on Tuesday, with a hamstring injury.

The BCCI has also released Kuldeep Yadav from the A series and have added Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh to the squad.