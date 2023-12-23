The reigning world champion Saweety Boora and two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani entered the round of 16 at the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships with contrasting victories on the second day of the competition in Greater Noida.

While Boora faced a tough challenge from Alfiya of Railway Sports Promotion Board before securing a 4-1 win in the 81kg match, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Rani dominated the proceedings against Renu of Nagaland in 75kg bout as she completed a commanding 5-0 victory.

Besides Boora and Rani, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (60kg) and Saneh (70kg) were the other boxers from Haryana to clinch victories and enter the pre-quarterfinals stage.

Meanwhile, Nupur of Railways went head to head against Himanshi Antil of Delhi in her 81+kg round-of-16 match. Demonstrating swift and aggressive boxing, Nupur wasted no time in securing the victory in the first round with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) verdict. Nupur will be up against Monica Sahun of Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals.

The second day also witnessed domination from Uttar Pradesh boxers as four registered convincing wins in their respective matches. While Aprajita Mani (57kg) and Rinky Sharma (63kg) beat Maharashtra’s Aarya Bartakke (5-2) and Tamil Nadu’s V Monisha (5-0) respectively, Rekha (66kg) and Deepika (75k) notched up RSC wins against their respective opponents.