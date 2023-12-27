Odisha FC kept their third consecutive clean sheet and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games after they secured a 1-0 win over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in their Indian Super League match on Monday.

The Juggernauts rode on an early goal by Fijian forward Roy Krishna to take three points from this clash as the home side fell short of building upon their first victory in the competition that they notched last week against Chennaiyin FC.

Despite the tight scoreline, Odisha FC dominated possession throughout the match.

But they had to wait till the 21st minute when Isak Vanlalruatfela played a grounded cross to Krishna, who made no mistake from close range to slot past the goalkeeper with a first time shot.

Punjab FC too had their chances, with Samuel Kynshi and Madih Talal joining hands to take shots at the Odisha FC defence. However, a strong backline guarded by a seasoned goalkeeper in Amrinder Singh, who now has 44 clean sheets in his ISL career, ensured that the home team caused little damage to their winning prospects.