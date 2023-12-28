Kerala Blasters FC beat the Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the first time ever in the Indian Super League on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute, handing Mohun Bagan a third consecutive loss.

Diamantakos might have put the Blasters into the lead in the fourth minute but his shot from just inside the box struck the crossbar.

Five minutes later, he danced past three defenders before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike from an acute angle past Vishal Kaith in the Mohun Bagan goal.

The Blasters continued to dominate proceedings, creating chances at regular intervals.

Rahul KP had a good chance to make it 2-0 in second half stoppage time, but his one-on-one effort was well saved by Kaith, who later made another solid save to keep the hosts trailing by just one goal.

The win now takes the Blasters to the top of the leaderboard with 26 points won from their 12 matches.