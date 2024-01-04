Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts notched up a 32-21 victory over Rajasthan Warriors in the 2023-24 Ultimate Kho Kho on Wednesday. In an earlier game, Telugu Yoddhas stamped their dominance over an off-colour Mumbai Khiladis, notching up a 40-22 victory.

The victory was built on the back of a stellar defensive performance by the Juggernauts that saw them score 10 dream run points. They seized the initiative in Turn 1 with perhaps the greatest defensive performance in the league’s short history.

The first batch of Vishal, Gowtham MK and Dilip Khandavi stayed on the mat for a whopping six minutes and 22 seconds, scoring seven dream run points.

Khandavi, in particular, ran rings around the Rajasthan Warriors attackers. With all three players of Odisha Juggernauts’ second batch remaining unconquered, they took a 7-6 lead into Turn 2. It was the first time-ever that a defending team had taken the lead in a Turn.

Rajasthan Warriors set about limiting the damage in Turn 2, with their first batch of Vijay Hajare, Sushant Hajare and Vrushab Wagh notching up three dream run points. With only one member of the second batch getting out, Odisha Juggernauts’ lead, going into the second innings, was limited to six points.

The Warriors made a strong start to Turn 3, sending back Odisha Juggernauts’s first batch early. However, they were frustrated by the second batch of Dipesh More, Nikhil B and Omkar Sonawane, with the latter staying on the mat for three dream run points. That left Rajasthan Warriors with a slender 21-18 lead going into the final turn.

The Juggernauts attackers had no problems overturning that in Turn 4 and walking away with yet another win.

Telugu Yoddhas defeat Mumbai Khiladis

This was the biggest margin of victory this season as the Yoddhas leapfrogged Gujarat Giants into second place.

It was the Yoddhas, who attacked first, and they made the most of it by scoring 16 points in Turn 1 while only allowing their opponents a single dream run point.

It was a team effort from the Telugu Yoddhas attackers, with six different players contributing to their team’s tally.

They consolidated that advantage with a stunning defensive display in Turn 2. Their first batch of Pratik Waikar, Avdhut Patil and Aditya Ganpule stayed on the mat for five minutes and 17 seconds, garnering five dream run points.

All three members of their second batch managed to remain unconquered as the first innings finished with Telugu Yoddhas leading 21-7. It was the lowest attacking turn of the season.

It was always going to be a long road back from there for the Mumbai Khiladis and their fortunes did not change for rest of the contest.

Their first batch lasted a mere minute and 33 seconds. Their third batch, consisting of Hrushikesh Murchavade, Sibin M and Pratik Devare, did fare better, scoring a dream run point. But that made little difference to the overall picture as Telugu Yoddhas went into the final turn with a mammoth 29-point lead.