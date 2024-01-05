The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the scheduled of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.
The tournament will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opener in Dallas, with the final to be held in Barbados on June 29. The semi-finals will be held on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively.
The marque India versus Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 at New York’s Eisenhower Park.
India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, before the Pakistan clash. The men in blue will then face co-hosts USA in New York on June 12 before travelling to Florida to play Canada in their final group stage match on June 15.
A total of 55 matches will be played across six venues in the West Indies and three venues in the USA. While 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean, the USA will host 14 matches.
The 2024 edition will see 20 teams competing – an increase from the 16 that took part in the 2022 edition.
The 20 teams have been divided in four groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.
The tournament will mark the debut of USA, Canada and Uganda. England are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan in the final in 2022.
India have only reached the final once after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.
2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups
Group A: Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan, USA
Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland
Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, West Indies
Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka
India’s Group Matches
June 5: Vs Ireland, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
June 9: Vs Pakistan, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
June 12: Vs USA, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
June 15: Vs Canada, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup venues
Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
Kensington Oval, Barbados
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup schedule
|Match no
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
| Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
|2
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|3
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|4
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|5
|June 3
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|6
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|7
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
|8
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|9
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|10
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|11
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
|12
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|13
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|14
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|15
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
|16
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|17
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|18
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|19
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|20
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|21
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|22
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|23
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
|24
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|25
|June 12
|USA vs India
|Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
|26
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|27
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|28
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
|29
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|30
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
|31
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
|32
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|33
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
|34
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|35
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|36
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
|37
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
|38
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|39
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|40
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|41
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|42
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|43
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|44
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|45
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|46
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|47
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|48
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
|49
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|50
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|51
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
|52
|June 24
|C1 vs D2
|Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
|53
|June 26
|Semi-final 1
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|54
|June 27
|Semi-final 2
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|55
|June 29
|Final
|Kensington Oval, Barbados