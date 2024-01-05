The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the scheduled of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

The tournament will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opener in Dallas, with the final to be held in Barbados on June 29. The semi-finals will be held on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively.

The marque India versus Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 at New York’s Eisenhower Park.

India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, before the Pakistan clash. The men in blue will then face co-hosts USA in New York on June 12 before travelling to Florida to play Canada in their final group stage match on June 15.

A total of 55 matches will be played across six venues in the West Indies and three venues in the USA. While 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean, the USA will host 14 matches.

The 2024 edition will see 20 teams competing – an increase from the 16 that took part in the 2022 edition.

The 20 teams have been divided in four groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament will mark the debut of USA, Canada and Uganda. England are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan in the final in 2022.

India have only reached the final once after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups Group A: Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan, USA Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, West Indies Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka

India’s Group Matches June 5: Vs Ireland, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA June 9: Vs Pakistan, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA June 12: Vs USA, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA June 15: Vs Canada, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup venues Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Central Broward Park, Florida, USA Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia Eisenhower Park, New York, USA Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA Kensington Oval, Barbados Providence Stadium, Guyana Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua