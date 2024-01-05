The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the scheduled of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

The tournament will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opener in Dallas, with the final to be held in Barbados on June 29. The semi-finals will be held on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively.

The marque India versus Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 at New York’s Eisenhower Park.

India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, before the Pakistan clash. The men in blue will then face co-hosts USA in New York on June 12 before travelling to Florida to play Canada in their final group stage match on June 15.

A total of 55 matches will be played across six venues in the West Indies and three venues in the USA. While 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean, the USA will host 14 matches.

The 2024 edition will see 20 teams competing – an increase from the 16 that took part in the 2022 edition.

The 20 teams have been divided in four groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament will mark the debut of USA, Canada and Uganda. England are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan in the final in 2022.

India have only reached the final once after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups

Group A: Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan, USA

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,  Uganda, West Indies

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka

India’s Group Matches

June 5: Vs Ireland, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA

June 9: Vs Pakistan, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA

June 12: Vs USA, Eisenhower Park, New York, USA

June 15: Vs Canada, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup venues

Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Central Broward Park, Florida, USA

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Eisenhower Park, New York, USA

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA 

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup schedule

Match no Date Match Venue
1 June 1 USA vs Canada Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
2 June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Providence Stadium, Guyana 
3 June 2 Namibia vs Oman Kensington Oval, Barbados 
4 June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
5 June 3 Afghanistan vs Uganda Providence Stadium, Guyana 
6 June 4 England vs Scotland Kensington Oval, Barbados
7 June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
8 June 5 India vs Ireland Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
9 June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Providence Stadium, Guyana
10 June 5 Australia vs Oman Kensington Oval, Barbados
11 June 6 USA vs Pakistan Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
12 June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Kensington Oval, Barbados
13 June 7 Canada vs Ireland Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
14 June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Providence Stadium, Guyana 
15 June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, USA
16 June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
17 June 8 Australia vs England Kensington Oval, Barbados
18 June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Providence Stadium, Guyana
19 June 9 India vs Pakistan Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
20 June 9 Oman vs Scotland Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
21 June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
22 June 11 Pakistan vs Canada Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
23 June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
24 June 11 Australia vs Namibia Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
25 June 12 USA vs India Eisenhower Park, New York, USA
26 June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 
27 June 13 England vs Oman Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
28 June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
29 June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 
30 June 14 USA vs Ireland Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
31 June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
32 June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 
33 June 15 India vs Canada Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
34 June 15 Namibia vs England Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
35 June 15 Australia vs Scotland Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
36 June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Central Broward Park, Florida, USA
37 June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
38 June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
39 June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 
40 June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
41 June 19 A2 vs D1 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
42 June 19 B1 vs C2 Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
43 June 20 C1 vs A1 Kensington Oval, Barbados 
44 June 20 B2 vs D2 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
45 June 21 B1 vs D1 Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
46 June 21 A2 vs C2 Kensington Oval, Barbados 
47 June 22 A1 vs D2 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
48 June 22 C1 vs B2 Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
49 June 23 A2 vs B1 Kensington Oval, Barbados 
50 June 23 C2 vs D1 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
51 June 24  B2 vs A1 Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
52 June 24 C1 vs D2 Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent
53 June 26 Semi-final 1 Providence Stadium, Guyana
54 June 27 Semi-final 2 Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 
55 June 29 Final Kensington Oval, Barbados 