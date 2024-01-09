The Newlands pitch on which India beat South Africa in less than two days last week was rated "unsatisfactory" by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

India won by seven wickets in Cape Town on Thursday to level the two-match series in a game that lasted just 107 overs and was the shortest Test to produce a result.

As per the announcement from the ICC, the match referee Chris Broad wrote his report expressing the concerns of the match officials and captains Dean Elgar and Rohit Sharma, both who felt that the pitch was “below standard”. The Newlands pitch has thus been awarded one demerit point.

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," explained the former England opening batsman.

"The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce."

The more serious rating of 'unfit' carries three demerit points. If a venue collects six demerit points in a five-year period it will be suspended from staging international cricket for 12 months.

Cricket South Africa have 14 days to appeal the demerit point.

(With inputs from AFP)