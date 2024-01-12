The hard-fought Indian Women’s League clash between holders Gokulam Kerala FC and Kickstart FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Friday, ended in a goalless draw.

While Gokulam are in second place with 10 points from four matches, Kickstart are in third position with eight points from five matches.

It was a disappointing 90 minutes for Gokulam as they squandered many golden opportunities to take the lead. They dominated possession at the middle of the park but it was the lack of creativity and quality in the final third that let them down.

Gokulam opened the first half with intensity and managed to create a wonderful chance through Fazlia Ikwaput in the 8th minute. But to the dismay of the Gokulam fans, the Uganda international put the ball over the post from very close range. To her frustrations, she would later go on to hit the post in the 16th minute of the game, failing to give Gokulam the lead.

Kickstart’s defending throughout the match was commendable and they also made noise in Gokulam’s penalty area with chances of their own. Karishma Purshottam Shirvoikar, the leading goal scorer in the league, was looking dangerous as Kickstart was trying to catch Gokulam on the counter. Karishma’s effort at goal in the 30th minute was well saved by Payal Basude to keep the scores level.

Kickstart looked like the team that deserved the win in the second half as they executed their tactic of going on the counter to perfection throughout the match. Gokulam kept the majority of the ball possession, but all of this proved to be much ado about nothing as they failed to create a clear opportunity at the Kickstart goal in the second half.