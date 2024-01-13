Football, AFC Asian Cup, India vs Australia live: Sunil Chhetri and Co begin their campaign
Live updates from India’s campaign opener at the AFC Asian Cup against Australia.
Live updates
35 min – India 0-0 Australia: The corner counts have gone up for Australia, eight now. The Australian have been knocking on the door and the Indians, courtesy of a mixture of resolute and desperate defending, have kept the clean sheet so far.
30 min – India 0-0 Australia: Rahul Bheke made a crucial interception to what would surely have been a perfect goal-scoring chance for Australia. Moments later Martin Boyle blazed a difficult volley from close range over the bar.
25 min – India 0-0 Australia: All the 10 outfield players from India have been mostly in their own half. There have been a few defensive hiccups, but the Indian defence has just about managed to hold firm in what has otherwise been a disciplined performance.
20 min – India 0-0 Australia: And now Australia let a golden chance go begging. Martin Boyle chased after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as the Indian goalkeeper tried to clear. But the clearance was weak went straight to an Australian player with Sandhu hopelessly out of position. The defence scrambled together to block angles. Connor Metcalfe got the shot away eventually, but somehow aimed it straight at Sandhu.
15 min – India 0-0 Australia: What a chance for India! It seemed to have been a harmless, hopeful cross from the right with three towering Australian defenders in posistion to deal with the danger. But Harry Souttar mistimed his jump, and Sunil Chhetri darted in but his diving header went wide.
10 min – India 0-0 Australia: India is trying to create chances on the counter-attack as Australia continues to hold most of the possession. The Australians though have steadily started to find their feet, making a few more inroads towards the Indian goal, but the defence has remained solid.
5 min – India 0-0 Australia: As expected, the Australians have dominated possession but the best chance so far has come for India. On the counter attack, Chhangte floated in a beautiful inviting cross from the left which sailed just over Chhetri in the centre and bounced over Manvir Singh on the right flank.
AND WE’RE OFF!
There is history already in this match, before a ball is kicked. Yoshimi Yamashita becomes the first woman to officiate a men’s AFC Asian Cup match.
The teams are out, here come the national anthems.
As we wait for kick-off, here is Dilip Unnikrishnan’s preview of the competition:
Underdogs India prepared to take on toughest assignment under Igor Stimac
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Australia.
There was big delay and a change in hosts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are finally here. Asia’s most prestigious international competition is upon us. Hosts Qatar started the tournament off with a win against Lebanon yesterday. Today, India begins their campaign against heavyweights Australia.
The Blue Tigers are in Group B along with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria.
In Qatar, Igor Stimac has assembled a strong Indian team, led by the evergreen Sunil Chhetri. This is a team that has shown its hunger to punch above its weight. They will face their toughest assignment till date now as they face 2015 winners Australia, a team that has been World Cup regulars.
Screenshots via Jio Cinema