The India shooting squad, currently fighting on two frontiers in Jakarta (Rifle/Pistol) and Kuwait City (Shotgun) in the Asia Olympic Qualification competitions, had yet another satisfactory day on Sunday.

While Yogesh Singh, in the men’s 25m standard pistol shooting event, helped India win a couple more gold medals in Jakarta with one more event to play on Monday, at least two women trap shooters in Kuwait City, were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Yogesh shot 572 to win the standard pistol gold and also combined with Amit Kumar (565) and Om Prakash (553) for the team gold in the event. That has given India an unbeatable tally of 14 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

Yogesh and company will turn out on Tuesday in the men’s 25m center fire pistol event to round-off India’s successful engagement in the Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol event.

In the shotgun qualifications which began with men’s and women’s trap in Kuwait City, Shreyasi Singh was in second place with a score of 71 after the first 75 targets. Bhavya Tripathi was also in the top six with 68 after the first three rounds. Manisha Keer was 11th with 65.

The trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for Monday and are offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India can take away one quota from each event.