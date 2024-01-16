Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs Italy live: Udita scores inside opening sixty seconds
Live updates from India’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match against Italy.
Live updates
India 1-0 Italy, Q2: India are finding it difficult to create good chances. Italy are defending really well and are also pressing strongly whenever India come anywhere near their 23m line.
India 1-0 Italy, Q2: India start the second quarter with their second PC of the match. Lovely 3D skills from Sangita Kumari down the left channel and she wins a PC. Udita’s slap shot is blocked by the defender on the post.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: Italy have a first penalty corner of the match! They can punish India here if they get it right. Isn’t meant to be as the trapper fails to trap the ball and India immediately get on the counter. Beauty Dungdung gets the ball on the left and swoops in and shoots. However, Lucia Caruso smothers the shot. India try from the right with Tete but the hooter goes off for the end of the first quarter.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: Italy making their numbers count now as Ivanna Pessina makes her way into the circle and tries to find an Indian foot. Monika does well to keep her foot out of the way and clears the ball away.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: Lalremsiami picks up a silly green card and will now have to spend two of the four remaining minutes in the first quarter on the bench.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: After that opening punch, Italy have done well to blunt Indian attacks and have launched attacks themselves. The final pass has been lacking for both sides.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: India take the lead! Italy loses possession very quickly after getting the match started. Salima Tete, the player of the match against New Zealand, wins India the first penalty corner of the match. Udita’s slap shot takes a touch off the first rusher and loops over the prone keeper and goes into the back of the goal.
India 0-0 Italy: We have a very passionate rendition of the Italian national anthem by the Italian team. The Europeans are pumped up. So are India. And we have pushback!
India vs Italy, Janneke Schopman: (On watching the US vs New Zealand match) It’s nervous watching when you are not playing the match. I have told the girls that we don’t need to focus on the match as we have our fate in our hands.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey!
With the United States beating New Zealand and topping group B with three wins out of three, India only need to not lose to Italy tonight and they will qualify for the semi-finals along with the US.
Though they have lost both their matches so far, Italy are still in contention to reach the semi-finals at India’s expense. Should they beat India by a four-goal margin, Italy would leapfrog the hosts into second place on goal difference.
That, however, does not likely. Janneke Schopman would like to use this match to get her team’s attack to start firing in preparation of a likely semi-final showdown against Germany.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vc), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur
Screenshots in the blog via JioCinema and FIH