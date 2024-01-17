The Tamil Thalaivas dominated the entire match against Patna Pirates to record a 41-25 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday in Jaipur.

Ajinkya Pawar was the star for the Thalaivas with 10 points on the night, meanwhile, raider Narender chipped in with six points.

It was Narender who gave the Thalaivas the lead in the third minute at 4-2, but Sudhakar helped the Pirates level things with a two-point raid as well. Pawar in his raid and Sagar tackled Manjeet to reduce the Pirates to only three players on the mat.

Using this momentum, the Thalaivas inflicted the first all-out of the match in the 11th minute and took a solid lead of six points. Sagar would continue to lead the defence and help keep the Pirates raiders’ Sudhakar and Sachin quiet. The Tamil Nadu team led 20-11 at half-time.

Pawar helped keep the momentum with the Thalaivas team in the opening minutes of the second half that saw the Pirates close to another all-out. In the 24th minute, the Thalaivas inflicted another all-out to take a comfortable lead at 25-11.

The points being scored was more or less equal with a series of unsuccessful raids for both teams, but Neeraj Kumar pulled off a super tackle on Vishal Chahal and Ankit on Narender to give the Pirates some impetus.

In the end, despite Sachin’s two-point raid to end the match, the Pirates were handed defeat at the hands of the Thalaivas.