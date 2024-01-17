Mumbai City FC extended their winning run in the Super Cup to two matches in a row when they edged past Punjab FC 3-2 in their Group C encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Leading 2-1 till the 87th minute, Mumbai City found their lead being cancelled by a Punjab equaliser. Mumbai, however, came back strongly to pump in another goal well into the added time to pick up a dramatic victory.

Ayush Chhikara played a pivotal role by scoring twice in the 37th and 56th minutes and it was followed by the late goal from Seilenthang Lotjem in the 93rd minute to pave the way for a Mumbai win. Punjab FC’s goals came from Luka Majcen in the 28th and 87th minutes.

As the first half unfolded, both teams demonstrated adaptability in their gameplay, with Mumbai City FC seeking more scoring opportunities. In the 22nd minute, Chhikara attempted a shot but narrowly missed the target.

In a seamless counter-attack, Punjab FC created a flawless move, culminating in Luka Majcen finding the back of the net in the 28th minute off an assist from Mehdi Talal.

However, the islanders quickly responded, as Chhikara scored the equaliser in the 37th minute with a brilliant finish from inside the box. In the 42nd minute, Punjab tried again to step forward as Majcen received Wilmar Jordan’s header, but the connection was inadequate, resulting in a wide shot.

The excitement continued in the second half, with Ayush Chhikara scoring his second goal of the match in the 56th minute, propelling Mumbai City FC into the lead.

Despite Punjab FC’s persistent efforts, Mumbai City FC’s goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenpa, made a crucial save in the 62nd minute, denying Wilmar Jordan’s header. In the dying moments, Punjab FC attempted to level the game, but Mumbai City FC’s resilient defence held firm.

Lachenpa, however, couldn’t do much in the 87th minute when Punjab FC mounted an attack, levelling the score with an impressive volley from Luka Majcen.

Yet, Punjab FC failed to save the day and had to return to the dressing room empty-handed. Mumbai City had one more goal in them as they clinched the lead when young Lotjem scored during injury time, thus securing the three points.