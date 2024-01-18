Football, AFC Asian Cup, India vs Uzbekistan as it happened: Uzbeks earn comfortable win
Recap of India’s game against Uzbekistan in their second group stage match of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
That’s it for our coverage of India’s group stage match against Uzbekistan from the AFC Asian Cup.
Uzbekistan were the better team, both in the world rank and in what they showed on the pitch. India are now at the bottom of the group with two losses from two games, meaning the team does not have a chance to make it through as a top-two team.
The Blue Tigers take on Syria in their last group stage match. A big, big win there could possibly take them through to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams. But they will have to show a greater degree of defensive discipline and attacking prowess than what they showed tonight.
That match takes place on January 23 and 5 pm IST. See you then!
THERE GOES THE FULL TIME WHISTLE!
90+3 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: And another big chance for Uzbekistan, this time as Jamshid Iskanderov unleashes a powerful left-footed drive that hits the underside of the crossbar.
90 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: Five minutes of stoppage time has been announced. If India are to get something out of this match, they are leading it rather late.
85 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: Five minutes left of the regulation 90 minutes. India has struggled to create a clear-cut opportunity at goal. Uzbekistan has been happy with holding onto possession.
76 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: India officially has had more possession of the ball. But the Uzbeks have not allowed them to create anything meaningful.
72 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: Good chance for Inida. Rahil Bheke gets a sweet connection on the header from a corner but the Uzbek goalkeeper does well to palm it over the bar.
70 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan has been comfortable on the ball, moving it around at ease and creating chances. India continue to chase.
60 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: Excellent chance for Uzbekistan goes begging. Another error in defence from the Indians, this time from Nikhil Poojary and Abbosbek Fayzullaev charged down the left flank to lead the counter-attack. He played a cross to Oston Urunov but it was too strong and went past the Uzbek midfielder.
55 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: After that early Indian scare, the Uzbeks have started to take a little more control of possession. They have controlled the pace of the game but have also looked to make inroads towards the Indian goal. Nothing telling so far.
50 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: India come very close from scoring! Good deep cross from Akash Mishra from the left and Utkir Yusupov in the Uzbek goal comes out and paws the ball away. It falls nicely to India's half-time stubstitute Rahul KP. His first time shot crashes off the goal and Sunil Chhetri was denied a clear shot by his marker. Good bright start from India so far.
SECOND HALF STARTS!
Save for a few bright moments for the Indians, it has not been a good game from the men in blue. The Uzbekistan coach made three changes to the squad for this match, and all three of those changes have managed to score a goal. Will the Indians be able to bounce back?
THERE GOES THE HALF TIME WHISTLE!
45+3 min – India 0-3 Uzbekistan: GOAL FOR UZBEKISTAN! A cross comes in from the right flank and Sherzod Nasrullaev is left unchallenged by his marker Manvir Singh. Nasrullaev makes a mess of his connection as the ball comes off his thigh, but it sends Gurpreet Singh Sandhu scrambling. The ball crashes off the post and sits up kindly for Nasrullaev who is the only player to react. The Uzbekistan defender has the easy task of tapping home into an empty net.
5 minutes time added time
45 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: In the last few minutes of regulation time in the first half, Mahesh Singh Naorem unleashes a powerful low drive that draws a sharp diving save from the goalkeeper. The resulting corner from Anirudh Thapa sees Sunil Chhetri get his header over the bar. Better play from Indian the last few minutes as we approach stoppage time in the first half.
37 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: Decent move from India. A few quick passes and Nikhil Poojary steps into the box from the left flank. His attempted pass though is weak, but Uzbekistan's defender Eshmurodov Umarbek's clearance is mistimed and his slashes it towards his own goal. Utkir Yusupov, the Uzbekistan goalkeeper, was alert and made a smart diving save.
35 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: India has started to see a little more of the ball and have spent some more time in the Uzbekistan half. But still not a shot at goal that has required the Uzbek goalkeeper to make a save.
29 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: India get their first shot at goal, and it's through Akash Mishra. Sunil Chhetri took a free kick, and the Indian left-back rose highest. His header though was a few feet off target.
Hockey: Meanwhile, over in Ranchi, India and Germany have played out an entertaining first half with the scores tied at 1-1. A big second half awaits India. Live blog here
23 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: Good pressing from India, forcing the Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov to play a weak pass straight to Anirudh Thapa inside the box. Thapa charged down the left and played an inviting low cross, but no other Indian player was alert to the cross and the chance fizzled away.
17 min – India 0-2 Uzbekistan: GOAL FOR UZBEKISTAN! A defensive error from Rahul Bheke near the half-line and Abbosbek Fayzullaev charged down the left flank. He nutmegged Sandesh Jhingan and played a low cross looking for his teammate. Akash Mishra got their first, but his attempted clearance crashed off the post (almost an own goal). The rebound came out nicely for the rushing Igor Sergeev, who played a first-time shot from close-range that gave Gurpreet Singh Sandhu no chance.
15 min – India 0-1 Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan has had more control of the ball but the Indian defence has stood firm, albeit with a few nervy moments in the mix.
10 min – India 0-1 Uzbekistan: The Uzbeks are buoyed by that first goal. They are holding onto possession more and have looked threatening. The latest move saw a Jaloliddin Masharipov free-kick crash into the cross bar – a narrow escape for the Indians.
4 min – India 0-1 Uzbekistan: GOAL FOR UZBEKISTAN! In their first move towards the Indian goal, the Uzbeks have found the back of the net. Abbosbek Fayzullaev, the 20-year-old Uzbek, started the move with a pass down the left flank. A cross came in and was looped forward to the youngster who was left completely unmarked by a ball-watching Indian defence. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came off his line and tried to make himself big, but Fayzullaev calmly slotted his header into goal.
This is a must win game for both teams. Australia beat Syria earlier today to secure a spot in the next round. A win for either India or Uzbekistan will take them to second in the group stage.
AND WE’RE OFF!
Three changes for the Indian team, as Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa and Mahesh Singh come in
The teams are out on the pitch for the national anthems. Kick-off coming up.
As we wait for the teams to come out, there is hockey action going on over in Ranchi. The Indian women’s team are playing against Germany. A win here would secure an Olympic berth at the Paris 2024 Games.
Follow Dilip Unnikrishnan’s updates from the action in the blog:
Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs Germany semi-final live: Savita and Co eye Paris Olympics berth
Hello and welcome to The Field’s coverage of India’s AFC Asian Cup group stage match against Uzbekistan.
The Indians had worked hard against the mighty Australians in their first match, despite coming away with a 0-2 loss. They will be eager to make amends against Uzbekistan.
The Uzbeks played out a goalless draw against Syria in their opening match, leaving Group B wide open. Will Sunil Chhetri and Co be able to bounce back at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan?
Stay tuned!
