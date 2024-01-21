Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC ended their 2024 Super Cup campaign with a goalless draw in a Group C match of no consequence at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

While Punjab FC finished third on the Group C table with two points, Gokulam Kerala remained the bottom spooners in the four-team group with only one point.

It was an even opening 15 minutes as both teams were looking to gain possession in the middle of the park and neither fully achieved it. As the match progressed, Punjab FC seemed to have the majority of the ball possession, but it proved to be much ado about nothing as they could not create a clear-cut opportunity to break the deadlock.

The story was no different in the second half, as neither of the teams were able to muster up a clear effort at goal. Punjab FC had enjoyed the majority of possession but failed to provide anything to their Colombian striker, Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Some drama unfolded in the last 10 minutes after Basit Ahmed Bhat was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle, leaving Gokulam Kerala to see out the game with 10 men.

Both of the teams had an opportunity each in the additional time, but Punjab FC’s Madih Talal put his shot wide in the added time, and a shot by Noufal PN of Gokulam from outside the box was well saved two minutes later.