The Indian women’s hockey team won a thrilling Pool C game against Poland 5-4 to kick start their 2024 FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup with a win.

Mumtaz Khan (4’, 14’) and Deepika Soreng (6’, 29’) scored braces for India.

Indi was quick to take the lead with Khan (4’) scoring a field goal early in the first half. Soreng (6’) soon doubled the lead with another field goal just a couple of minutes later.

The lead didn’t stay with India for too long as Julia Kucharska (8’) and Poland’s captain Marlena Rybacha (10’) fired in field goals as the score read 2-2 with five minutes left in the first half. Khan (14’) returned to score her second goal as India had their noses in front by the end of the first half with the score reading 3-2.

The second half of the game was off to a quiet start with both teams preventing each other from scoring any goals. But as India kept the pressure on Poland with some top-quality passing, Mariana Kujur (23’) was presented with an opportunity to double India’s lead and she didn’t disappoint as they went up 4-2 courtesy of her brilliant finish.

With three minutes left on the clock, Paula Slawinska (27’) intercepted an Indian pass and scored to reduce the goal deficit to one. However, Soreng (29’) soon scored as India again had a two-goal lead. Monika Polewczak (29’) scored within no time as the score read 5-4 in favour of India with just about a minute left. The Indian Women’s Team held on to the lead as they went on to win the match 5-4.

Indi will next play the United States of America at 9.30PM IST later today.