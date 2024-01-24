India's Nithya Mani qualified for the main draw of the ongoing WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 after winning her final qualifying round match on Wednesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa.

Chennai-based Nithya won a nail-biting contest against England's Tin-Tin Ho by 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7) in the women's singles qualifying round 3 to move into the main draws, scheduled to take place from Thursday.

In the women's singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee lost 1-3 (11-5, 9-11, 6-11, 6-11) to Turkey's Sibel Altinkaya, while Spain's Sofia Zhang beat Diya Chitale 3-1 (11-5, 6-11, 14-12, 11-0) in the qualifying round 3 to move into the main draw.

Sutirtha Mukherjee went down 1-3 (8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11) against Hanna Ryu in the qualifying round 2 to exit the tournament.

Meanwhile, the men's singles category saw Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffer a 2-3 (7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11) loss to Vincent Picard of France in qualifying round 2. Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw got the better of Manav Thakkar 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-7).

Jeet Chandra and Payas Jain made their way into the main draw in the men's doubles category as they registered a comfortable 3-1 (11-13, 11-7, 12-10, 11-4) win over compatriots Yashansh Malik and Abhinandh Pradhivadhi. Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha beat the India pair of Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6) to reach the main draw.

In the mixed doubles category, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale overcame the challenge of Snehit Suravajjula and Sreeja Akula by 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-8) in qualifying round 2.