A dominant Indian women’s hockey team cruised into the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 on Friday with a 11-1 win over New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

The match was full of action right from the get-go as New Zealand took the lead courtesy of a goal from Oriwa Hepi scored in the second minutes but India equalized within fifteen seconds as through Deepika Soreng.

India didn’t let up on the high intensity they brought into the game and it paid off as they scored five goals in six minutes. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal gave India the lead before Mumtaz Khan scored two goals in as many minutes. Mariana Kujur joined the party scoring a brace of her own as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.

India’s control of proceedings continued and Pisal scored her second goal of the match before Soreng also brought up her brace. Pisal scored two more goals to her tally while Soreng completed her hat-trick a minute before the end of the match as India won the game 11-1.

India will next play South Africa in the semi-final at 11pm on Friday.